Kansas Rowing Announces Spring Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing coach Carrie Cook-Callen has announced the program’s schedule for the spring 2022 campaign. The schedule features six regular-season races, four away races and two home races.

"“The effects of covid, the void of the 2020 racing seasons and the limited opportunities in 2021 have left our team very young in terms of racing experience,” said Cook-Callen. “This year’s spring race schedule allows for us to line up next to some top 20 teams as well as gain a lot of overall race day experience.”"

The season kicks off with a scrimmage at Tulsa before a dual on Saturday, March 26, against the University of Central Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City. Kansas will then travel to Florida to participate in the Sunshine State Invite on April 1-2.

Kansas then will travel to Creighton and North Carolina before returning home for the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, April 30. Following the conclusion of the Showdown, Kansas will take on Drake in a dual to finish up the regular season.

To cap off the season, Kansas will participate in the Big 12 Championship in Austin, Texas, then if selected head back to the Sunshine State for the NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship May 27-29.