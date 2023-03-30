Kansas Rowing Heads to Florida for the Sunshine State Invite share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

SARASOTA, Fla. – After a week-long break, Kansas Rowing travel to Florida to compete in the Sunshine State Invite on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1. The Jayhawks will compete against 13 other universities in the event. Central Florida and Jacksonville will co-host the Sunshine State Invite. The other programs competing include Miami, Stetson, Tulsa, Kansas State, Drexel, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Old Dominion.

"We're thrilled to be heading south to the Sunshine State Invite. Our team has been working hard and we're ready to leave it all on the water alongside the other 13 teams." Coach Carrie Cook-Callen

During the Invite, Kansas will race three Varsity Eights and two Varsity Fours. Friday’s races will start at 2:20 p.m. CT with the Second Varsity Four race, and shortly follow with the First Varsity Four heats. The First Varsity Four crew will include Danielle Brunig, Karlie Brewer, Stella Warren, Kara Lyons, and Jacie Goff. While the Second Varsity Four boat includes Olivia Schroeder, Rory Brennan, Grace Wallrapp, Sophia Fisher, and Hannah Black. The racing will resume at 3:40 p.m. CT starting with the Third Varsity Eight race, followed by the Second and Third Varsity Eight heats. The First Varsity Eight crew will consist of Audrey Owens, Nastia Draha, Katia Ustiuzhanina, Alaina Ronning, Ava Black, Melia Martin, Amber Cayci, Cameron Boyd, and Emma Wistuba. The Second Varsity Eight will be made up of Sarah Sutton, Laura Teska, Courtney Costain, Aylin Schafer, Liz Weber, Alessandra Vedder, Karly Larson, Shay Pemberton, and Kai Alexander. The Third Varsity Eight crew includes Rylee Crowell, Mara Evans, Savanah Skack, Lindsey True, Laine Draper, Jadyn Jay, Gracyn Rains, Emma Parsons, and Taylor Lindberg.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to race this weekend and show all of the hard work the team has put in. We’ve been coming together as a team this season and I am eager to show what Kansas can do." Junior Courtney Costain