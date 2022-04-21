🚣 Kansas Rowing to Compete in the Lake Wheeler Invite

RALEIGH, N.C. – Following a weekend off, Kansas Rowing will return to action this weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina, where the Jayhawks will compete in the Lake Wheeler Invite, a two-day regatta starting on Friday, April 23.

Kansas will take the water at 11:10 a.m. CT on Friday, competing in the 3 Varsity 8+ event against Duke and Syracuse. Kansas will then compete in the 2 Varsity 4+, 1 Varsity 4+, 2 Varsity 8+ and the 1 Varsity 8+ in the first round and second round on Friday.

The competition begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. CT with the 3 Varsity 8+. Kansas will compete in the same order as they did in the first two rounds.

Kansas will be one of two teams from the Big 12 competing at Lake Wheeler, joined in North Carolina by Oklahoma. The Jayhawks will be competing against boats from Boston College, Boston University, Bucknell, Clemson, Duke, Georgetown, Louisville, Miami, The United States Naval Academy, Pennsylvania, Syracuse, Temple, Central Florida and North Carolina.

Up Next:

Kansas will host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown and Drake on Saturday, April 30, at Wyandotte County Park.