🚣 Kansas Rowing to host Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, April 30th
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas Rowing hosts the annual Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Saturday, April 30, at Wyandotte County Lake. The Jayhawks will then cap off the day with a dual against Drake.
The Showdown will start at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday as Kansas and Kansas State take to the water to compete in the 3 Varsity 8+ event. Races will then compete in 15-minute increments until 12 p.m, when Kansas and Kansas State compete in the 1 Varsity 8+ event.
After a two-hour break, Kansas will take on Drake in a dual event starting at 2 p.m. The two will compete in the 3 Varsity 8+, 2 Varsity 8+ , 1 Varsity 8+ , 2 Varsity 4+ and 1 Varsity 4+.
"This week’s racing will be the final competition tune up ahead of our conference championship. We look forward to competing in front of a big home crowd and hope the weather will hold off so these teams can get this racing opportunity."Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Following the completion of all racing for the day, Kansas will honor Abigail Benedict, Kinsey Hagedorn, Maggie Habben, Julia Isbell, Addie Kershner, Jenna Lenherr, Danica Pecana, Shay Pemberton, Sarah Schulz, Lillian Thomas, Kacie Kinley and Ava Winkles with senior day recognition.
The event will be held at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas. Directions to the event can be found, here. Fans are encouraged to follow @KU_Rowing for weather-related updates.