🚣 Kansas Rowing to host Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, April 30th

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas Rowing hosts the annual Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Saturday, April 30, at Wyandotte County Lake. The Jayhawks will then cap off the day with a dual against Drake.

The Showdown will start at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday as Kansas and Kansas State take to the water to compete in the 3 Varsity 8+ event. Races will then compete in 15-minute increments until 12 p.m, when Kansas and Kansas State compete in the 1 Varsity 8+ event.

After a two-hour break, Kansas will take on Drake in a dual event starting at 2 p.m. The two will compete in the 3 Varsity 8+, 2 Varsity 8+ , 1 Varsity 8+ , 2 Varsity 4+ and 1 Varsity 4+.