Kansas Rowing Travels to Oklahoma to Start Spring Campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing will open the spring season at the University of Central Oklahoma on Saturday, March 26, at 9:00 a.m. CT in Oklahoma City.

The first Kansas race will start at 9:20 a.m. CT with the Varsity 8 race, where Kansas will have two boats in the event. Boat one will consent of Danica Pecana, Addie Kershner, Loretta Brueckner, Karly Larson, Katie Judd, Julia Isbell, Abby Benedict, Kai Alexander and Shay Pemberton. Boat two will be made up of Audrey Owens, Kinsey Hagedorn, Lily Thomas, Kacie Kinley, Amber Cayci, Melia Martin, Maggie Habben, Ava Winkels, and Arianna McCue.

The second and final event will begin 20 minutes after, at 9:40 a.m. CT, with the Varsity 4 race. Kansas will again race two boats with boat one consisting of Danielle Brunig, Taylor McLean, Kelly Hagedorn, Amanda Ferguson and Stella Warren. While boat two will consent of Alex Daley, Grace Wallrapp, Jacie Goff, Mara Evans and Courtney Costain.

Up Next

Kansas will be back in action next Saturday, April 2, when they travel to Sarasota, Fla., to take part in the Sunshine State Invite, hosted by the University of Central Florida.