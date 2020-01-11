🎾 Kansas Secures Four Singles Wins on Day Two of Orlando Invitational share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Orlando, Fla. – No. 19 Kansas women’s tennis captured four matches in singles play of the Orlando Invitational Saturday against opponents from the Auburn. In doubles, the Jayhawks faced opponents from both No. 13 UCF and No. 20 Virginia, where duo Julia Deming and Luniuska Delgado earned KU’s only victory over UCF’s Domenika Turkovic and Sara Culbertson, 6-2.

"Today we had some really nice moments and quite a few we need to learn from and be better for in the future. This group is still learning how to consistently have composure in adverse situations, and we will have to continue to work hard to improve in that area." Todd Chapman, Kansas Head Coach

Sophomore Malkia Ngounoue, nationally ranked No. 93, collected her second singles win of the weekend, defeating Auburn’s No. 123­­ Yu Chen, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2. Freshmen Carmen Roxana Manu and Delgado secured matches in straight sets. Manu got the better of Carol Ansair by the score of 6-4, 6-4, while Vasiliki Karvouni routed Madeline Meredith, 6-1, 6-2. Deming finished the day with an 6-1, 6-3 victory over AU’s Lindsay Song. “I thought our three freshmen and Julia [Deming] did a good job today and are starting to buy into the right things,” said Coach Chapman. “We look forward to closing out the event with a solid day tomorrow.”

The Orlando Invitational concludes Sunday as the Jayhawks will match up with players from Rice in doubles and No. 8 NC State in singles. Live scoring of the event will not be available, but live video can be found at ustanationalcampus.com.

A full schedule of the invitational is below: Orlando Invitational | USTA National Campus | Orlando, Fla.