🥽 Kansas Set for Big 12 Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kansas swimming and diving travels to West Virginia to compete in the four-day Big 12 Championship, Feb. 26-29, inside the Aquatic Complex at Mylan Park.
The Jayhawks enter their postseason competition with a 7-1 record in their 2019-20 dual meet schedule. This includes a 204-111 victory against conference rival Iowa State. Senior Jenny Nusbaum and freshman Jiayu Chen have been helped to lead the way for the Jayhawks during the season. The duo has combined for 33 individual first-place finishes so far this season (17 and 16 respectively).
Meet Schedule
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Events (Preliminaries)
|Time (CT)
|Events (Finals)
|Feb. 26
|9 a.m.
|Time Trials
|4 p.m.
|200 Medley Relay
800 Freestyle Relay
|Feb. 27
|9 a.m.
|500-yard Freestyle
200-yard IM
50-yard Freestyle
400-yard Medley Relay
1-meter Diving
|5 p.m.
|500-yard Freestyle
200-yard IM
50-yard Freestyle
1-meter Diving
400-yard Medley Relay
|Feb. 28
|9 a.m.
|100-yard Butterfly
400-yard IM
200-yard Freestyle
100-yard Breaststroke
100-yard Backstroke
200-yard Freestyle Relay
3-meter Diving
|4:15 p.m.
|3-meter Diving
100-yard Butterfly
400-yard IM
200-yard Freestyle
100-yard Breaststroke
100-yard Backstroke
200-yard Freestyle Relay
|Feb. 29
|9 a.m.
|200-yard Backstroke
100-yard Freestyle
200-yard Breaststroke
200-yard Butterfly
400-yard Freestyle Relay
Platform Diving
|5 p.m.
|200-yard Backstroke
100-yard Freestyle
1,650-yard Freestyle
200-yard Breaststroke
200-yard Butterfly
Platform Diving
400-yard Freestyle Relay
Big 12 Now on ESPN+
The finals for Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s events will be streamed live on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. (CT) and will conclude following the day’s events.
2019 Big 12 Championship Highlights
- Set a program record score of 754.50 points, which was 71 points higher than KU’s previous record set at the 2017 Big 12 Championship.
- Finished in second place behind Texas.
- Head Coach Clark Campbell was named the 2019 Big 12 Women’s Swimming Coach of the Meet.
- Kate Steward broke the then-Kansas record in the 200-yard breaststroke.
- Vicky Xu became the first-ever Kansas Big 12 Diving Champion with a first-place finish on the three-meter board with a final score of 380.00.
- Haley Downey broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.51.
- The 200-yard freestyle ‘A’ squad consisting of Haley Bishop, Jenny Nusbaum, Taylor Sieperda and Carly Straight swam a Kansas school-record time of 1:31.38.
- The 800-yard relay group of Claire Campbell, Lauryn Parrish, Jenny Nusbaum and Haley Bishop set a new Kansas school record with a time of 7:10.74.