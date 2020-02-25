🥽 Kansas Set for Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kansas swimming and diving travels to West Virginia to compete in the four-day Big 12 Championship, Feb. 26-29, inside the Aquatic Complex at Mylan Park.

The Jayhawks enter their postseason competition with a 7-1 record in their 2019-20 dual meet schedule. This includes a 204-111 victory against conference rival Iowa State. Senior Jenny Nusbaum and freshman Jiayu Chen have been helped to lead the way for the Jayhawks during the season. The duo has combined for 33 individual first-place finishes so far this season (17 and 16 respectively).

Meet Schedule

Date Time (CT) Events (Preliminaries) Time (CT) Events (Finals) Feb. 26 9 a.m. Time Trials 4 p.m. 200 Medley Relay

800 Freestyle Relay Feb. 27 9 a.m. 500-yard Freestyle

200-yard IM

50-yard Freestyle

400-yard Medley Relay

1-meter Diving 5 p.m. 500-yard Freestyle

200-yard IM

50-yard Freestyle

1-meter Diving

400-yard Medley Relay Feb. 28 9 a.m. 100-yard Butterfly

400-yard IM

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

200-yard Freestyle Relay

3-meter Diving 4:15 p.m. 3-meter Diving

100-yard Butterfly

400-yard IM

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

200-yard Freestyle Relay Feb. 29 9 a.m. 200-yard Backstroke

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

400-yard Freestyle Relay

Platform Diving 5 p.m. 200-yard Backstroke

100-yard Freestyle

1,650-yard Freestyle

200-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

Platform Diving

400-yard Freestyle Relay

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

The finals for Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s events will be streamed live on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. (CT) and will conclude following the day’s events.

2019 Big 12 Championship Highlights