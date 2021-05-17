⚾ Kansas Set for Border Showdown Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (28-24, 7-14 Big 12) hit the road for the first time since playing a three-game series at TCU April 23-25, traveling to Missouri for the final midweek game of the regular season Tuesday, May 18. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Jayhawks last played a three-game series against Kansas State, topping the Wildcats in a Friday doubleheader before dropping the series finale Saturday.

In the Friday matchup against K-State, Kansas outscored the Wildcats 12-0, beating KSU 2-0 in game one and 10-0 in seven innings in game two. Cole Larsen earned the start for the Jayhawks in game one and pitched through eight innings, recording five strikeouts with no runs. Jonah Ulane appeared in the ninth to shut the door and earn his 20th career save. In game two, Eli Davis was unhittable, pitching seven no-hit innings for the Jayhawks, who cruised to a 10-0 victory. Davis’ no-hitter was the sixth individual no-hitter for a Jayhawk and the first since 2009.

Maui Ahuna and Dylan Ditzenberger led the way for Kansas at the plate in the doubleheader with each tallying three hits. Ditzenberger earned three RBI, while Ahuna had a double and a triple.

Steve Washilewski is slated to earn the start against the Tigers and last pitched against Oklahoma State. Washilewski tallied four innings pitched against the Cowboys and in his last start against Missouri State he tossed four innings with only one run, which was unearned.