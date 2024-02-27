🏀 Kansas Set for First-Ever Road Trip to UCF

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to Orlando, Florida, for the final road trip of the regular season as KU is set to face Big 12 newcomer UCF on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Addition Financial Arena.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Scott Adams (play-by-play), BJ Taylor (analyst) and Hannah Jo Groves (sideline) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

The Jayhawks are 5-1 in the month of February and winners of six of their last seven games, improving to 16-11 on the year and 9-7 in league play with two games remaining. Kansas, which is in search of its second NCAA Tournament berth in the past three seasons, is ranked No. 42 in the NET rankings and on the bubble, currently listed as one of the Last Four In by ESPN’s Bracketology.

Kansas enters Wednesday’s game following a 58-55 victory over No. 10 Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Feb. 25 at Allen Fieldhouse. It was the Jayhawks second win over a top 10 opponent this season, giving KU multiple top-10 victories in a season for the first time since 1999-2000. The Jayhawks have faced eight nationally ranked opponents this season and hold the No. 8 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET Rankings through games of Feb. 26.

Kansas is 3-8 in true road games this season, including a 2-6 mark in conference road games. KU has won two of its last three road games, with victories at TCU on Feb. 3 (81-74) and at BYU on Feb. 17 (70-62).

Wednesday’s matchup will be the second all-time meeting between Kansas and UCF, and the first since 2001, when UCF defeating the Jayhawks 71-59 at the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico. UCF is playing its first season as members of the Big 12 Conference after joining the league on July 1, 2023. The Knights are 12-14 on the year with a 3-13 league record, which includes four-straight losses.

S’Mya Nichols topped the 20-point mark for the second-straight game and sixth time in her freshman season as she led the Jayhawks with 22 points in the victory over Kansas State. Nichols, a two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week, leads the Jayhawks and ranks 11th in the Big 12 at 14.6 points per game. At that current pace, Nichols ranks as the No. 3 leading scorer by a freshman in Kansas women’s basketball history and the highest-scoring freshman for KU since 1979.

Holly Kersgieter moved up to No. 5 in career scoring at Kansas after scoring 10 points in the win over KSU. Kersgieter surpassed Carolyn Davis, who scored 1,847 points from 2009-13, and now has 1,854 points in her career as a Jayhawk. She is also the program’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made with 260.

Taiyanna Jackson was one blocked shot off the single-game school record and her career high as she swatted eight Kansas State field goal attempts on Sunday. She is the program’s all-time leader with 290 blocked shots, which is the fifth-most among active players. Jackson is second on the team with 12.5 points per game, second in the league with 9.9 rebounds per game and second in the nation with 3.3 blocks per game.

Zakiyah Franklin is No. 7 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,839 career points and she ranks fourth on the team, averaging 11.2 points per game this season. Franklin has played in more games and more minutes than any other player in program history, ranking No. 4 in school history with 490 assists, No. 5 with 397 free throws and No. 9 with 134 made three-pointers.

Up Next

Kansas concludes the regular season on Saturday, March 2, with Senior Day at Allen Fieldhouse as the Jayhawks host No. 20 Oklahoma. Senior Day festivities will take place prior to tipoff, which is set for 4 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast in Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.