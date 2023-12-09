🏀 Kansas Set for In-State Matchup at Wichita State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks look to get their first road win of the season as they head to Charles Koch Arena to take on the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN+ with Shane Dennis (play-by-play) and Tracey Anderson (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas is coming off a 79-57 victory over Houston Christian at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Kansas was led by freshman S’Mya Nichols, who had a career-high 20 points along with four assists and four rebounds. Holly Kersgieter also recorded a career-high four blocks in the contest.

The Jayhawks have played a tough non-conference slate to this point, which includes two close defeats against Top 10 opponents No. 9 Virginia Tech (59-58) and No. 6 UConn (71-63) at the Cayman Islands Classic.

This will be the third true road game of the season for Kansas, as most of its games away from Lawrence have been at neutral sites. In its second game of the season, Kansas fell at Penn State by a score of 91-85. Last week, the Jayhawks traveled to College Station to take on Texas A&M, where they fell 63-52 in a defensive battle.

Sunday’s game will be the 41st time that KU and WSU have faced off, with Kansas holding a 33-7 all-time series lead over the Shockers. Kansas has been the winner of three-straight in the series, most recently defeating WSU 72-52 on Dec. 11, 2022, in Lawrence. Kansas won its last matchup in Wichita 68-55 in 2021.

Kersgieter scored 12 points with six rebounds and a career-high four blocks in the 79-57 victory over Houston Christian. She has now scored in double figures four times this season, including a season-high 24 points at Penn State on Nov 13. Kersgieter moved into ninth in on KU’s career scoring list at Texas A&M. She has now scored 1,655 points, which is 34 away from passing Tamecka Dixon (1993-97) for eighth in school history.

Taiyanna Jackson is leading the Jayhawks with 13.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 59.7% (43-72) from the field. Jackson has recorded four double-doubles in seven games, giving her 31 for her career. Prior to the season, Jackson was named to watch lists for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and the Lisa Leslie Award.

Nichols led the way for Kansas against Houston Christian, scoring a career-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. She also recorded four assists and four rebounds. Nichols has scored in double figures six times in her first eight collegiate games.

Zakiyah Franklin also reached double figures with 10 points against Houston Christian, her fifth consecutive game and sixth time this season scoring in double figures. Franklin is fourth on the team at 10.5 points per game for the year, and she is now 11th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,610 career points. She also leads the Big 12 in free throws, shooting 87.5 percent (21-of-24) from the stripe.

Up Next

Kansas will host three-straight home games starting with Central Arkansas on Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.