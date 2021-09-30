🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for Sunflower Showdown Meet in Topeka

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team is set for its second meet of the 2021-22 season on Friday, when they compete in the Sunflower Showdown at the Capital Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kan.

The meet is set to begin at 2 p.m. and will feature a competition with all Kansas schools. The meet is in its second year of existence, last competed during the 2019-20 season, of which Kansas recorded 10 first place finishes.

The Jayhawks return a strong team in 2021-22, after finishing second at the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships a season ago. Kansas last competed in the CSCAA Open Water Championships at Lone Star Lake in Lawrence, where the Jayhawks completed the 5k race around the open water lake.

After the Sunflower Showdown meet on Friday, Kansas will return to action on October 22-23 when they host South Dakota and Missouri State for a double dual. Last season, Kansas finished 3-1 in dual competitions.