🏀 Kansas Set to Face Saint Louis on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The fourth consecutive home game to open the season for Kansas Women’s Basketball is on Sunday, Nov. 21, when the Jayhawks host Saint Louis at 2 p.m. CT from Allen Fieldhouse.

The contest will be broadcast by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, with Steven Davis and Brenda VanLengen on the call.

Kansas (3-0) defeated Omaha on Wednesday, Nov. 17, to open the season with three consecutive victories for the third time in the past four seasons. The last time the Jayhawks started 4-0 to open a season was in 2019-20, when KU won their first 11 games. KU was led by 16 points from junior guard Holly Kersgieter against Omaha. She hit 5-of-7 field goal attempts, including 2-of-3 three-pointers, while also matching a career-high with six assists.

The Jayhawks are averaging 87.3 points per game this season and have scored 80 or more points in each game to date. The last time KU scored 80+ in three straight games was early in the 2010-11 season as they topped the mark in victories over Memphis, Fordham and Maine. Kansas has not scored 80 or more in four-straight games since the 1994-95 season. The Jayhawks are outscoring their first three opponents by an average of 28.0 points, which is good for the fourth-best scoring margin in the Big 12. The margin also ranks 41st nationally.

From the Atlantic 10 Conference, Saint Louis makes its first road trip of the season on Sunday when the Billikens come to Lawrence with a 1-2 record following a victory over Indiana State and losses against Northern Iowa and Missouri. The Billikens are averaging 57.3 points per game and shooting 36.9% from the field this season. Ciaja Harbison leads the team with 17.7 points per game while Brooke Flowers is averaging a double-double with 10.7 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Lisa Stone is in her 10th season as the head coach at Saint Louis, where she has a record of 156-122 to date.

Kansas leads the all-time series against Saint Louis 5-1, with the first meeting coming in 1990 and the most recent in December of 2019. The Jayhawks have won three straight in the series, including a 68-60 overtime victory over the Billikens on December 22, 2019, in St. Louis. Saint Louis will be visiting Lawrence for the first time since 2007. KU is 2-0 against SLU in prior meetings at Allen Fieldhouse.

Up Next:

The Jayhawks will play away from home for the first time on November 26-27 at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas, Nevada. KU will take on Tennessee on Nov. 26, followed by a meeting with UTEP on Nov. 27.