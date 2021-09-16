🏊‍♀️ Kansas Set to Host Fifth CSCAA Open Water Championships on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving will host the best long-distance swimmers from around the country on Friday, September 17 at Lone Star Lake for the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) National Open Water Championships.

A total of 22 schools will be partaking in the 5,000 meter (roughly 3.1 miles) swim around the lake. The race will include a total of 103 athletes, with 30 males and 73 females.

At the 2019 version of the CSCAA Open Water Championships, Kansas placed second overall as a team in the women’s race with 40 points. Senior Jenny Nusbaum led the way for the Jayhawks with a seventh-place finish.

The 5,000-meter race (3.1 miles) will consist of a three-loop swim with the women’s race beginning at 8:30 a.m., and the men’s competition beginning at 10:30 a.m. One individual from each race will be crowned a CSCAA national champion. In addition, the top-eight from each event will be honored, along with the top team from each race.

Scoring will be as follows:

The first three swimmers from each team to cross the finish line receive the points that correspond to their place. The first place swimmer receives one point, the second-place swimmer two, and so on. The team receiving the lowest score wins.

The championship field consists of 80 females and 54 males coming from a diverse group of colleges and universities spanning across the entire United States.

Admission is free and fans are encouraged to come out to Lone Star Lake Friday morning to support the team. Parking will be available in the lot above the beach and access to the shoreline and road will be nearby using the staircase.