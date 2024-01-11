👟 Kansas Set to Host KU-KSU-WSU Triangular Meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Track & Field team is set to host the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular Meet on Friday in Anschutz Pavilion in its second home indoor meet of the season. This meet will feature competition across 31 different events versus in-state rival schools Kansas State and Wichita State.

The Jayhawks are looking to defend their title from last season, coming out on top with a team score of 268 total points, while K-State posted 204 and Wichita State 198. Since the meet originated back in 2015, Kansas has won on four different occasions (2016, 2017, 2019 and 2023).

Each event will feature two student athletes of each gender, as well as four ‘wild cards’ each that can compete in whatever event the coaches choose, making for quick heats and tight competition across the board. The day will even cap off with a mixed 4x400m relay, which is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m.

The Jayhawks last competed on December 1-2 in the Bob Timmons Invite, which was also held on their home track in Anschutz. Kansas had five first-place finishes, including Ashton Barkdull in the men’s pole vault, Claire Farrell in the women’s 600y, Lauren Heck in the pentathlon, Alexander Jung in the heptathlon and Oleg Klykov in the weight throw. All five of these athletes will be in action once again at tomorrow’s Triangular.

The first event of the day will be the women’s weight throw, which will begin at 11:00 a.m., and the men will follow. Running events will get underway at 1:20 p.m., with the women’s mile followed by the men’s at 1:28 p.m. For a full schedule of events, click here.

Fans are encouraged to follow along on the Kansas Track & Field social media platforms, as well as with the live results that can be found here.