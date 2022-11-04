🏊‍♀️ Kansas Set to Host Nebraska for Jayhawks For a Cure Meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming and diving team is set to host Nebraska on Saturday, November 5th, at 2 p.m. CT in the Robinson Natatorium.

The Jayhawks will face off against the Cornhuskers for the team’s third dual of the season, after defeating South Dakota and Lindenwood in the Kansas Double Dual on October 21-22. KU won the meet by a combined score of 542.5-161.5.

At the Kansas Double Dual, senior Amelie Lessing won three events, including the 200 yard butterfly, 200 yard individual medley and 400 yard individual medley. Freshman diver Lize van Leeuwen won the three-meter diving event, finishing with a score of 309.95. That score was enough to qualify her for the NCAA Zone Cut three-meter event, which will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from March 6-9.

Saturday’s dual marks the 30th all-time meeting between Kansas and Nebraska, with Kansas owning a 19-10 advantage in the series. The Jayhawks last defeated the Cornhuskers in 2019, winning by a score of 198-107.

JAYHAWKS FOR A CURE

Fans in attendance will receive pink Jayhawks for a Cure roller banner, as well as have the opportunity to contribute to the “Pink Wall” by decorating pink posters, which will be displayed inside Robinson Natatorium. Posters and sharpies will be provided at the marketing table.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can find live results using the Meet Mobile cellular app, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page, @KUSwimDive

UP NEXT

Following Saturday’s dual, the Jayhawks diving team will travel to Columbia, Missouri, for the Mizzou Invite on November 17-19. The Kansas swimming squad will be back at action for the Kansas Classic at Capital Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kansas on November 18-20.

ORDER OF EVENTS

200 Medley Relay

1000 Free

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

3m Dive (full break)

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

1m Dive (full break)

400 IM

400 Free Relay