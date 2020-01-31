🎾 Kansas Shutout at Wake Forest, 7-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Kansas women’s tennis team was shutout, 7-0, on the road by Wake Forest on Friday afternoon at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.

With the loss, the Jayhawks fall to 2-3, while Wake Forest improves to 4-1.

The Demon Deacons opened play by taking victories on two of the three doubles courts, claiming the doubles points and a 1-0 lead. Court two finished first with sophomore Sonia Smagina and freshman Vasiliki Karvouni falling 6-0, to Carolyn Campana and Chandler Carter. On court one, Luniuska Delgado and Malkia Ngounoue dropped a 6-2 decision to tenth-ranked Mary Caroline “MC” Meredith and Eliza Omirou. Court three did not finish play.

Kansas struggled in singles action with Wake Forest taking all six courts. Carmen Roxana Manu lost two straight sets, 6-2, 6-2 on court four to No. 82 Anna Campana. Wake Forest’s Saby Nihalani downed Delgado, 6-1, 6-3 at the singles three. The 44th-ranked Carolyn Campana defeated No. 63 Smagina, 6-2, 6-3, clinching the match for the Demon Deacons.