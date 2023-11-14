🏈 Kansas Sits No. 25 in Latest CFP Rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced Tuesday evening on ESPN.

The No. 25 ranking is the third-straight CFP ranking for Kansas, who had never been ranked in the 10-year history of the CFP prior to this season. The Jayhawks entered the rankings at No. 21 on Oct. 31 before rising to No. 16 on Nov. 7.

Kansas is 7-3 on the year and 4-3 in Big 12 play under third-year head coach Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks have already qualified for a bowl game for the second consecutive season and secured a winning record for the first time since 2008. KU is coming off a 16-13 defeat to Texas Tech on Nov. 11, which followed consecutive victories over No. 6 Oklahoma, 38-33 on Oct. 28, and at Iowa State, 28-21 on Nov. 4.

Since 2014, the CFP has served as the postseason event to determine college football’s national champion on the field. The selection committee releases five rankings during the regular season, ranking teams based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field. Metrics taken into consideration include strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents. The final CFP selections will be made on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Kansas will close out the home portion of its 2023 schedule on Saturday, Nov. 18, hosting Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT in front of a sold-out crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Fans still looking to attend are encouraged to visit SeatGeak, the official secondary partner of Kansas Athletics.