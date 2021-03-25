⚽️ Kansas Soccer Adds Another Signee
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head soccer coach Mark Francis announced the addition of another student-athlete to the 2021 signing class on Thursday. Olivia Winter (Jacksonville, Florida) will bring the class to five after Raena Childers, Emma Beltz, Magali “Maggie” Gagné and Hayven Harrison signed last fall.
Olivia Winter
- A midfielder who was a member of the 2020 ECNL Southeast Selection Program.
- Was selected for the 2018 and 2019 ECNL Southeast All-Conference Team and served as team co-captain from 2018-21.
- Chosen as the 2021 team captain at Duncan U. Fletcher High School after being a DCPS all-conference performer for four seasons.
- Was the 2020 Duval County Top Player to Watch.
- Is an AP studies student who has been on the AB Honor Roll from 2019-21.
Quoting Olivia
“To say I’m grateful is an understatement. I’m honored to have such an amazing opportunity to play for a great coaching staff and with all of the talent on the Jayhawk squad. I’m excited to get to Lawrence and get to work.”
"We are very excited to add a player of Olivia’s quality to our 2021 class. She is a very technical, athletic central midfielder. Because of her quickness and defensive presence, she is extremely good at breaking up the opponent’s attack. She also has the ability to play out of tight pressure and will fit in well with what we ask from our midfielders on both sides of the ball. I fully expect Olivia to challenge our returning midfielders to be on the field in the fall helping us win games."KANSAS COACH MARK FRANCIS