⚽️ Kansas Soccer Adds Jaycie Johnson as Assistant Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. ­– Former NWSL player and National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-American Jaycie Johnson has been elevated to an assistant coach, head coach Mark Francis announced. Johnson served as a volunteer assistant for the spring semester.

“We are thrilled that we have added Jaycie to our staff as a full-time assistant coach,” Francis said. “Jaycie comes to the Jayhawks after a stellar college career at Nebraska where she was an All-American forward, and after a six-year career in the NWSL, most recently with the KC Current. Jaycie will work specifically with the forwards and we look forward to her helping us continue to be more productive in the attacking phases of play.”

Johnson played her collegiate career at the University of Nebraska from 2013-16, where she led the team in goals three of her four seasons. Following her career as a Cornhusker, Johnson was drafted No. 27 overall in the 2017 NWSL Draft by the North Carolina Courage. She also was a member of the United States U23 women’s national team in 2015.

Johnson’s college career began in 2013 with one of the best freshman seasons in Nebraska Soccer history. She led the team with 17 goals, including four goals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Johnson became the fifth player and only freshman in NCAA Tournament history to score four times in a single game.

Following her rookie campaign, Johnson received Second-Team NSCAA All-Great Lakes Region honors, an All-Big Ten Second Team selection, a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, a spot on the Big Ten All-Tournament Team and the Offensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament in 2013. She also received national honors as TopDrawerSoccer.com Best XI – First Team Freshman and Soccer America All-Freshman First Team.

As a senior in 2016 at Nebraska, Johnson was named a Third-Team NSCAA All-American, a First-Team NSCAA All-Great Lakes Region selection and earned a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team. Johnson claimed seven player of the week awards at Nebraska, which included two honors from national publications. She worked as a volunteer assistant coach at her alma mater in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so thrilled and honored to be able to join Kansas Athletics, be a part of the women’s soccer program and the KU community,” Johnson said. “I want to thank Coach Francis for this amazing opportunity to be able to join such an amazing, tenured and talented staff. I am excited to bring my experience through college, the U.S. national team system, and NWSL playing experience to help continue to elevate this program.”

Johnson was a member of the North Carolina Courage (2017), OL Reign (2018-19) and the KC Current (2021-22) during her NWSL career. Johnson retired in late 2022 following multiple injuries.

Kansas Soccer opens the 2023 regular season on Thursday, August 17, at Wisconsin. The Jayhawks will play an exhibition match that is free for fans to attend on Friday, August 11, against South Dakota State at 1 p.m. CT. The home opener at Rock Chalk Park will be on Thursday, August 24, against Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the ticket office at 800-34-HAWKS or by visiting the ticketing page here.