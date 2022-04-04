⚽ Kansas Soccer Adds Spring Exhibition Against Nebraska

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s soccer program has added an exhibition game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. The contest will be one of the five exhibitions the Jayhawks will play this spring.

Kansas has already completed two of its spring games at Missouri State and at Omaha. The final three competitions will be in Lawrence at Rock Chalk Park.

The first home match will be this Saturday, April 9 against Air Force at 12 p.m. CT, followed by the addition of the Nebraska exhibition. The final match of the season will be on Sunday, April 24 at 12 p.m. CT against Minnesota.

Admission to Rock Chalk Park will be free for all three games.