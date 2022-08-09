⚽️ Kansas Soccer Announces 2022 Promotional Schedule

2022 Kansas Soccer Match Highlights

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Athletics has announced the 2022 soccer promotional calendar, which includes an array of fan-friendly special events and season-long promotions at Rock Chalk Park.

The 11-game home schedule features great giveaways, the return of fan favorites and the introduction of special offers, which allow fans to experience all the venue’s offerings at an exceptional value. Promotions and game times are subject to change.

All matches throughout the year are Pups at the Pitch! Bring your dogs of all shapes and sizes for fun events at Rock Chalk Park.

Every Thursday match will feature different food trucks from throughout the community. Attend all 6 matches to experience different flavors of Lawrence and beyond!

Every Sunday Match is Family Day! Enjoy fun activities such as inflatables, tailgate games, face painters, balloon artists, and more. All Sunday games will be followed by a FREE youth clinic put on by the team.

A list of season-long promotions and special events are listed below, while additional details on all Kansas soccer promotions are available here.

Groups of 10 or more people may receive special discounts and experience opportunities as part of their ticket package. Interested fans should contact the ticket office at 785-864-3141.

The Jayhawks play an exhibition match on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT against Arkansas at Rock Chalk Park. Admission for the match is free. The 2022 regular season opens at Rock Chalk Park on Thursday, August 18, hosting Ohio State. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.