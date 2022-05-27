Open Search
Women's Soccer
⚽ Kansas Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule

📅 Schedule (HTML) | 📅 Schedule (PDF)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas soccer program released its schedule for the 2022 season on Friday. This will be the 28th year of Jayhawks soccer.

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

SCHEDULE NOTES

• 19 games and one exhibition on the 2022 slate
• 10 regular season matches and one exhibition at Rock Chalk Park
• August 18 season opener at Rock Chalk Park vs. Ohio State
• September 22 conference opener at Rock Chalk Park vs. Oklahoma State
• Nine conference matches
• Five Big 12 opponents at home: Oklahoma State, TCU, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State
• Four Big 12 opponents on the road: West Virginia, Baylor, Texas, Kansas State
• Four matches against Big Ten Conference opponents
• Play in six different states (Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Florida, Texas, West Virginia)
• First meeting in program history against Ohio State, USF and Yale

QUOTABLE

“Coach Miller has done a fantastic job putting the schedule together. The schedule puts us in a position where we have some very competitive RPI games in nonconference play to prepare us for Big 12 Conference play and to help our RPI as we look to gain a spot in the NCAA Tournament.” – Head Coach Mark Francis

TICKETING

Season tickets are on sale now for ONLY $50 and includes all regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. To purchase today, click here, or call 800-34-HAWKS. Fans wishing to purchase group tickets can call 785-864-3141. You may also click here to submit your information and interest in season, single or group tickets, to receive a call from a Kansas Athletics Ticket Office Representative.

DateDayOpponentLocation (Venue)
Aug. 10WednesdayARKANSAS (exhibition)Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Aug. 18ThursdayOHIO STATELawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Aug. 21SundayNORTHWESTERNLawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Aug. 25Thursdayat IowaIowa City, Iowa (Iowa Soccer Complex)
Aug. 28Sundayat DrakeDes Moines, Iowa (Cownie Soccer Complex)
Sept. 1ThursdayPURDUELawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Sept. 4Sundayat MissouriColumbia, Mo. (Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium)
Sept. 8ThursdayUMKCLawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Sept. 11SundayYALELawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Sept. 15Thursdayat Florida AtlanticBoca Raton, Fla. (FAU Soccer Stadium)
Sept. 18Sundayat South FloridaTampa, Fla. (Corbett Stadium)
Sept. 22ThursdayOKLAHOMA STATELawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Sept. 25SundayTCULawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Sept. 30Fridayat West VirginiaMorgantown, W.Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium)
Oct. 6Thursdayat BaylorWaco, Texas (Betty Lou Mays Field)
Oct. 9Sundayat TexasAustin, Texas (Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field
Oct. 13ThursdayOKLAHOMALawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Oct. 16SundayTEXAS TECHLawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Oct. 21Fridayat Kansas StateManhattan, Kan. (Buser Family Park)
Oct. 27ThursdayIOWA STATELawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
                                     Big 12 Championship
Oct. 30SundayTBD (Quarterfinals)Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
Nov. 3ThursdayTBD (Semifinals)Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
Nov. 6SundayTBD (Championship)Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
