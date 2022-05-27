⚽ Kansas Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule

📅 Schedule (HTML) | 📅 Schedule (PDF)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas soccer program released its schedule for the 2022 season on Friday. This will be the 28th year of Jayhawks soccer.

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

SCHEDULE NOTES

• 19 games and one exhibition on the 2022 slate

• 10 regular season matches and one exhibition at Rock Chalk Park

• August 18 season opener at Rock Chalk Park vs. Ohio State

• September 22 conference opener at Rock Chalk Park vs. Oklahoma State

• Nine conference matches

• Five Big 12 opponents at home: Oklahoma State, TCU, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State

• Four Big 12 opponents on the road: West Virginia, Baylor, Texas, Kansas State

• Four matches against Big Ten Conference opponents

• Play in six different states (Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Florida, Texas, West Virginia)

• First meeting in program history against Ohio State, USF and Yale

QUOTABLE

“Coach Miller has done a fantastic job putting the schedule together. The schedule puts us in a position where we have some very competitive RPI games in nonconference play to prepare us for Big 12 Conference play and to help our RPI as we look to gain a spot in the NCAA Tournament.” – Head Coach Mark Francis