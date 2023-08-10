⚽️ Kansas Soccer Announces 2023 Promotional Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Soccer has announced the promotional calendar for the 2023 season, which includes an array of fan-friendly special events and season-long promotions at Rock Chalk Park.

The 10-match home schedule features great giveaways, the return of fan favorites and the introduction of special offers, which allow fans to experience all the venue’s offerings at an exceptional value. Promotions and match times are subject to change.

All matches throughout the year are Bark in the Park! Bring your dogs of all shapes and sizes for fun events at Rock Chalk Park.

A list of season-long promotions and special events are listed below, while additional details on all Kansas Soccer promotions are available here.

Season tickets and individual tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. Season tickets cost only $55 and includes all nine regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. Individual tickets can be purchased here or at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park beginning one hour prior to kickoff. The price of admission for adults is $8/game and $5/game for youth and senior citizens.

Groups of 10 or more people may receive special discounts and experience opportunities as part of their ticket package. Interested fans should contact the ticket office at 785-864-3141.

The Jayhawks play an exhibition match on Friday at 1 p.m. CT against South Dakota State at Rock Chalk Park. Admission for the match is free. The 2023 regular season opens next Thursday, Aug. 17 at Wisconsin, while the home opener at Rock Chalk Park will be on Aug. 24 against Vanderbilt.