⚽️ Kansas Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The spring schedule has been set for the Kansas women’s soccer program as they will have four exhibition games over the next six weeks, head coach Mark Francis announced.

The spring slate will have two road matches and two contests at Rock Chalk Park. The schedule will kick off in Lawrence on Saturday, March 25 against Creighton at 1 p.m. CT. Then, the Jayhawks will make a day trip on Saturday, April 8 to Nebraska for a 1 p.m. CT kickoff.

The Jayhawks will head on the road again Sunday, April 23 for a 12 p.m. CT match at Minnesota, with the final match of the spring schedule at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. CT against Missouri State. Admission to Rock Chalk Park will be free for both games.

Kansas is coming off a 9-9-2 season in 2022 and the Jayhawks will welcome six newcomers entering the 2023 season.