⚽️ Kansas Soccer Announces 2024 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – First-year Head Coach Nate Lie announced the 2024 Kansas Soccer schedule on Wednesday. The 2024 schedule includes 19 regular season matches, including 11 Big 12 Conference games, with matchups against league newcomers Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

“Our upcoming fall 2024 schedule will be a true test for our group,” Lie said. “From the beginning, starting with our exhibition at Arkansas, we will face experienced, mature teams – three of which competed in the NCAA Tournament last fall. Those experiences will prepare us well for Big 12 play.”

Kansas will play nine matches at Rock Chalk Park and 10 contests on the road. The season will start on August 15 at South Dakota State and the home schedule will begin on August 22 against Tulsa. Big 12 play will start on September 12 at Rock Chalk Park against Iowa State.

The top 12 teams in the regular season standings advance to the 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship, which will be held at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. The stadium is the home of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, and the first stadium ever built for a women’s professional sports team. The conference tournament is returning to Kansas City for the first time since 2019.

Lie, who was hired at Kansas on December 4, 2023, arrived at Kansas following a successful seven seasons as the head coach at Xavier. During his tenure at Xavier, Lie compiled a record of 82-37-19 (.663), led the Musketeers to four-consecutive NCAA Tournaments and four BIG EAST titles. Lie also developed five BIG EAST Players of the Year, three All-Americans and was the architect of three BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

“I am excited for my first season coaching in this great conference,” Lie said. “We play all four of the newest teams to the conference and will face many different styles of play, climates and regions of the country. We look forward to the challenge!”

Kansas will be entering its 30th season of women’s soccer when the team suits up in August.

SCHEDULE NOTES

• 19 regular season matches and one exhibition game on the 2024 schedule

• Nine regular season games at Rock Chalk Park

• August 15 season opener at South Dakota State

• August 22 home opener against Tulsa

• 11 conference matches

• September 12 conference opener against Iowa State at Rock Chalk Park

• Five Big 12 opponents at home: Iowa State, UCF, Oklahoma State, BYU, Utah

• Six Big 12 opponents on the road: Cincinnati, West Virginia, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas State

• Non-conference opponents from the SEC, Ivy League, American, Missouri Valley and West Coast Conference

• Will play matches in 10 states (Kansas, Arkansas, South Dakota, Iowa, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Colorado, Arizona)

• First meeting in program history against Brown, Gonzaga and Friends University

• All dates and times are subject to change

• Broadcast and promotional schedules will be released prior to the start of the season