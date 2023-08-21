⚽️ Kansas Soccer Announces Time Change for Thursday’s Vanderbilt Contest

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Soccer has announced that Thursday’s home opener at Rock Chalk Park against Vanderbilt will be changed to an 8 p.m. (Central) start due to a forecast of excessive heat in the Lawrence area. The contest, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas (1-0-1) is coming off a 4-1 win at Loyola Chicago on Aug. 20. Vanderbilt (1-0-1) is coming off a 0-0 tie against UMass.

