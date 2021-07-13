⚽ Kansas Soccer Finalizes 2021 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas soccer team will play 10 home games and nine road matches in the 2021 season, as the team announced its full schedule Tuesday.

Fans can see the Jayhawks open their fall season at Rock Chalk Park on Aug. 13 when KU plays host to Kansas City for an exhibition match.

Nonconference

The Jayhawks open the season hosting four-straight matches at Rock Chalk Park. KU welcomes Drake on Aug. 19 to Lawrence for the first time since the two teams began playing each other in 2007. On Sunday, Aug. 22, KU will host Wisconsin after last playing the Badgers on Aug. 25, 2005 in Topeka, Kan. at the Hummer Sports Park.

In the second week of action, Kansas will play host to two teams that advanced to the second round of the 2020 NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks welcome Saint Louis on Aug. 26 before hosting Iowa on Aug. 29. The last time KU faced Saint Louis, the Jayhawks defeated the Billikens, 2-1, in double overtime of the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. Kansas and Iowa last faced off in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament where Kansas captured a 1-0 victory against the Hawkeyes.

In week three, the Jayhawks hit the road for games at Memphis (Sept. 2) and Arkansas State (Sept. 5). The Jayhawks and Tigers last met on Aug. 29, 2019 when KU won 2-1 in Lawrence. KU and Arkansas State have never met.

The Jayhawks return to Rock Chalk Park on Sept. 9 hosting Cincinnati for only the second time in program history, before hosting Washington State for the first matchup between the Jayhawks and the Cougars in program history.

Kansas rounds out the nonconference slate traveling to Hanover, New Hampshire to take on Dartmouth (Sept. 16) and to Cambridge, Massachusetts to face Harvard (Sept. 19). It will be the first time KU has faced either the Big Green or the Crimson in program history.

Conference

The conference schedule was release on June 21. It was highlighted by the Jayhawks opening Big 12 play against two teams ranked in the top-15 of the 2020 final rankings in TCU (Sept. 23) in Fort Worth, Texas before traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma State (Sept. 26).

Kansas will host the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State at Rock Chalk Park on Sept 30 before the team travels to Ames, Iowa to play Iowa State on Oct. 3. KU returns home to host Baylor (Oct. 7) and West Virginia (Oct. 10) and then hit the road for the final two regular-season road matches of the season at Oklahoma (Oct. 14) and Texas Tech (Oct. 22).

The Jayhawks wrap-up the regular-season in Lawrence at Rock Chalk Park against Texas on Oct. 28. The full conference schedule release can be found here.

The Big 12 Tournament is slated to begin on Oct. 31 and run through Nov. 7 in Round Rock, Texas at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.

Kansas season tickets are available now and can be purchased through the Kansas ticket office or through KUAthletics.com.

All dates and times are subject to change.