⚽️ Kansas Soccer Opens 28th Season Against Ohio State Thursday



LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s soccer team begins its 28th season in program history on Thursday when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. The first 250 fans in attendance on Thursday will receive a schedule magnet.

The Jayhawks return 18 letterwinners and nine starters from last year’s squad that finished 7-11-1. The team has 100 percent of its scoring production back from a season ago, including junior forward Brie Severns who led the team with six goals and six assists in 2021.

KU has three fifth-year players as well this season. Midfielder Rylan Childers and defenders Kaela Hansen and Grace Wiltgen elected to come back for their final year of eligibility. Each of them has started over 70 games in their career.

Mark Francis is entering his 24th season at the helm in Lawrence and holds a 249-183-41 record with KU. Kansas is 13-7-3 in season openers under Francis and 14-10-3 all-time in regular-season openers.

On the opposing sideline will be a familiar face in Lori Walker-Hock. Walker-Hock was the first coach in Kansas Soccer history. She served as the head coach for two seasons (1995-96) and posted a 13-23-1 record during her tenure. Walker-Hock will be coaching against KU for the first time in her career. Kansas and Ohio State have never played in women’s soccer.

Ohio State went 9-9-2 and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2021. The Buckeyes were picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten preseason poll this year.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app. Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) will have the call on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, while Gus Baylow will be the voice on the Jayhawk Sports Network.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host its second consecutive Big Ten opponent when Northwestern comes to Lawrence on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). The game will kick off at 1 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.