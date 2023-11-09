⚽️ Kansas Soccer Receives Five Commitments

Mikayla Coore-Pascal

Forward • Ajax, Ontario • NDC Ontario (Bill Crothers Secondary School)

• Ontario League 1 Champion

• MVP Woodbridge Showcase

• Named a provincial team captain

• Committed in February 2023

• Picked Kansas over Illinois and Brown

• Chose Kansas because, “I believe that Kansas aligns with my future goals of playing professional soccer. Not to mention that when I visited the school, I truly felt like I would fit in and it felt like home!”

Karina Da Silva

Forward/Midfielder • Yorba Linda, Calif. • Legends FC ECNL (Yorba Linda High School)

• Two-time Mojave Southwest ECNL Conference Champion

• Qualified for the ECNL playoffs the past three years

• Her sister, Valeria, plays soccer at the University of Illinois at Chicago

• Committed in July 2023

• Chose Kansas because, “It is a home away from home. I love what they had to offer me as a student-athlete. I love the campus, the town, and the people.”

Graci Jones

Forward • Bella Vista, Ark. • Tulsa Soccer Club (Bentonville High School)

• 6A Arkansas State Champion in 2022-23

• Two-time conference champion at Bentonville High Scjool (2021-22 and 2022-23)

• Earned all-conference second team 6A west honors in 2021-22

• Committed in October 2022

• Picked Kansas over Central Missouri

• Chose Kansas because, “Aside from being a lifelong fan, there is truly nowhere like Lawrence. I value family and I was looking for somewhere that would be a sisterhood, and those are both key qualities that Kansas values and preaches.”

Sophia Nickel

Defender • Golden, Colo. • Colorado Rush 06 Girls Academy (Golden High School)

• Her team won the GA Champions Cup in 2022

• Colorado Rush Defensive Player of the Year in 2023

• Colorado Rush Team of the Year in 2022

• All-conference first team selection in 2021 and 2022

• All-state honorable mention in 2021

• All-conference second team selection in 2023

• Scored 25 goals and recorded 12 assists in her first three years at Golden High School

• Picked Kansas over Grand Canyon, Richmond, Georgia State, Colorado State and Colorado College

• Chose Kansas because, “I loved the people the campus and overall environment. I could truly see myself there.”

Lauren Wood

Midfielder • Kansas City, Mo. • Kansas CIty Athletics Elite 2005/06 (Liberty North High School)

• Named all-state first team in 2023 and all-state second team in 2022

• Selected to the all-conference, all-district and all-western region teams in both 2022 and 2023

• Scored 10 goals and had 15 assists her junior year at Liberty North High School

• Her 28 career assists at Liberty North rank fourth in school history and her 15 assists in 2023 were tied for fourth most in a single season

• Liberty North was state champions in 2023; third place in the state in 2022; won the conference championship in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the district championship in 2022 and 2023

• ECNL Midwest Conference Champions

• Committed in September 2022

• Chose Kansas because, “This place felt like home the second I stepped on campus. It also just gave me an amazing vibe. No matter what happened the girls always focused on the positive. I also love the set up that women’s soccer gets at KU, the field and locker room is amazing. I learned that going on the visit made me want to stay closer to home and KU gave me that opportunity.