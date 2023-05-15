Open Search
Women's Soccer

⚽️ Kansas Soccer Releases 2023 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s soccer program announced its 2023 schedule on Monday, which includes 18 regular season games and one exhibition contest. The schedule features nine regular season matches and an exhibition game that will be played at Rock Chalk Park.

Head Coach Mark Francis is entering his 25th season at the helm of the Kansas soccer program. This will be the 29th year of soccer at KU.

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

"Our schedule once again is very challenging. The non-conference schedule will challenge and prepare us for the conference season. In addition, we now have some new opponents in the conference which will change things up a little bit and we look forward to it. We’re excited about the schedule and the upcoming challenges for the players."

Head Coach Mark Francis

SCHEDULE NOTES

• 18 regular season matches and one exhibition game on the 2023 schedule
• Nine regular season games and one exhibition at Rock Chalk Park
• August 17 season opener at Wisconsin
• August 24 home opener against Vanderbilt
• 10 conference matches
• September 28 conference home opener against Baylor
• Five of the final seven matches are at home
• Five Big 12 opponents at home: Baylor, Texas, Houston, West Virginia, Kansas State
• Five Big 12 opponents on the road: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, UCF, TCU, Iowa State
• Non-conference opponents from the SEC, Big Ten, PAC-12, Mountain West, Sun Belt, Summit League and Atlantic 10
• Play in eight different states (Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Washington, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Iowa)
• First meeting in program history against Vanderbilt and Houston

Kansas Jayhawks

TICKETING

Season tickets are on sale now for only $55 and includes all regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. To purchase today, click here, or call 800-34-HAWKS. Fans wishing to purchase group tickets can contact Jack Shea at 785-864-7755 or jshea@kuathletics.com.

DateDayOpponentLocation (Venue)
Aug. 11FridaySOUTH DAKOTA ST. (Exhibition)Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Aug. 17Thursdayat WisconsinMadison, Wisc. (McClimon Track/Soccer Complex)
Aug. 20Sundayat Loyola-ChicagoChicago, Ill. (Loyola Soccer Park)
Aug. 24ThursdayVANDERBILTLawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Aug. 27SundayCOLORADO COLLEGELawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Aug. 31ThursdayARKANSAS STATELawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Sept. 3SundayMISSOURILawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Sept. 7Thursdayat Kansas CityKansas City, Mo. (Durwood Soccer Stadium)
Sept. 10Sundayat Kansas CityPullman, Wash. (Lower Soccer Field)
Sept. 14Thursdayat OklahomaNorman, Okla. (John Crain Field)
Sept. 21Thursdayat Oklahoma StateStillwater, Okla. (Neal Patterson Stadium)
Sept. 24Sundayat UCFOrlando, Fla. (UCF Soccer and Track Complex)
Sept. 28ThursdayBAYLORLawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Oct. 1SundayTEXASLawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Oct. 5Thursdayat TCUFort Worth, Texas (Garvey Rosenthal Stadium)
Oct. 8SundayHOUSTONLawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Oct. 12Thursdayat Iowa StateAmes, Iowa (ISU Sports Complex)
Oct. 15SundayWEST VIRGINIALawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
Oct. 23MondayKANSAS STATELawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
                                Big 12 Championship
Oct. 28SaturdayTBD (First Round)Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
Oct. 30MondayTBD (Quarterfinals)Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
Nov. 1WednesdayTBD (Semifinals)Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
Nov. 4SaturdayTBD (Championship)Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
