⚽️ Kansas Soccer Releases 2023 Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s soccer program announced its 2023 schedule on Monday, which includes 18 regular season games and one exhibition contest. The schedule features nine regular season matches and an exhibition game that will be played at Rock Chalk Park.
Head Coach Mark Francis is entering his 25th season at the helm of the Kansas soccer program. This will be the 29th year of soccer at KU.
All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.
"Our schedule once again is very challenging. The non-conference schedule will challenge and prepare us for the conference season. In addition, we now have some new opponents in the conference which will change things up a little bit and we look forward to it. We’re excited about the schedule and the upcoming challenges for the players."Head Coach Mark Francis
SCHEDULE NOTES
• 18 regular season matches and one exhibition game on the 2023 schedule
• Nine regular season games and one exhibition at Rock Chalk Park
• August 17 season opener at Wisconsin
• August 24 home opener against Vanderbilt
• 10 conference matches
• September 28 conference home opener against Baylor
• Five of the final seven matches are at home
• Five Big 12 opponents at home: Baylor, Texas, Houston, West Virginia, Kansas State
• Five Big 12 opponents on the road: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, UCF, TCU, Iowa State
• Non-conference opponents from the SEC, Big Ten, PAC-12, Mountain West, Sun Belt, Summit League and Atlantic 10
• Play in eight different states (Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Washington, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Iowa)
• First meeting in program history against Vanderbilt and Houston
TICKETING
Season tickets are on sale now for only $55 and includes all regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. To purchase today, click here, or call 800-34-HAWKS. Fans wishing to purchase group tickets can contact Jack Shea at 785-864-7755 or jshea@kuathletics.com.
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Location (Venue)
|Aug. 11
|Friday
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST. (Exhibition)
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Aug. 17
|Thursday
|at Wisconsin
|Madison, Wisc. (McClimon Track/Soccer Complex)
|Aug. 20
|Sunday
|at Loyola-Chicago
|Chicago, Ill. (Loyola Soccer Park)
|Aug. 24
|Thursday
|VANDERBILT
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Aug. 27
|Sunday
|COLORADO COLLEGE
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Aug. 31
|Thursday
|ARKANSAS STATE
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Sept. 3
|Sunday
|MISSOURI
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Sept. 7
|Thursday
|at Kansas City
|Kansas City, Mo. (Durwood Soccer Stadium)
|Sept. 10
|Sunday
|at Kansas City
|Pullman, Wash. (Lower Soccer Field)
|Sept. 14
|Thursday
|at Oklahoma
|Norman, Okla. (John Crain Field)
|Sept. 21
|Thursday
|at Oklahoma State
|Stillwater, Okla. (Neal Patterson Stadium)
|Sept. 24
|Sunday
|at UCF
|Orlando, Fla. (UCF Soccer and Track Complex)
|Sept. 28
|Thursday
|BAYLOR
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Oct. 1
|Sunday
|TEXAS
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Oct. 5
|Thursday
|at TCU
|Fort Worth, Texas (Garvey Rosenthal Stadium)
|Oct. 8
|Sunday
|HOUSTON
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Oct. 12
|Thursday
|at Iowa State
|Ames, Iowa (ISU Sports Complex)
|Oct. 15
|Sunday
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Oct. 23
|Monday
|KANSAS STATE
|Lawrence, Kan. (Rock Chalk Park)
|Big 12 Championship
|Oct. 28
|Saturday
|TBD (First Round)
|Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
|Oct. 30
|Monday
|TBD (Quarterfinals)
|Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
|Nov. 1
|Wednesday
|TBD (Semifinals)
|Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)
|Nov. 4
|Saturday
|TBD (Championship)
|Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock Multipurpose Complex)