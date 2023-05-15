⚽️ Kansas Soccer Releases 2023 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s soccer program announced its 2023 schedule on Monday, which includes 18 regular season games and one exhibition contest. The schedule features nine regular season matches and an exhibition game that will be played at Rock Chalk Park.

Head Coach Mark Francis is entering his 25th season at the helm of the Kansas soccer program. This will be the 29th year of soccer at KU.

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.