⚽️ Kansas Soccer Set to Host Second Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer program will be hosting its second annual Domestic Violence Awareness game for its match on Sunday, Oct. 15 against West Virginia at 1 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. The day will be used to provide information about resources in the community, share about the impact of domestic violence and remember those who are no longer with us.

In May 2022, the Jayhawk family lost a soccer alumnus in Regan Gibbs as a result of domestic violence. Gibbs, 25, was a goalkeeper on the soccer team from 2015-18. In honor of Gibbs, Kansas and West Virginia will both be wearing a patch on their jerseys for the match. A moment of silence will be held for Gibbs and all domestic violence victims before the game.

“This is a cause that is very close to our hearts with what happened to Regan,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Last year, it was a special night having the opportunity to remember Regan at our game against Oklahoma. I’m glad that we can continue to bring attention to this ongoing issue. I encourage people to come out to support our team and also help raise awareness for this very important cause.”

In partnership with the Willow Domestic Violence Center, the soccer program will be hosting a donation drive. Fans interested in making a donation should bring any of the below items to the game. There will be a place to drop off donations outside the gate where fans enter. A list of items needed can be found below.

Diapers – sizes 4, 5, 6

Pull-ups – sizes 3T, 4T, 5T

Shampoo and conditioner

Textured/natural hair care products Shea Moisture Carol’s Daughter Cantu

Lotion

Halloween Candy

The Willow Domestic Violence Center builds safer communities through shelter, services, and support to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in Douglas, Franklin, and Jefferson counties. At the game, staff members from the Willow Domestic Violence Center will be recognized for their dedication to keeping resources available in the community for domestic violence survivors.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Kansas soccer had its inaugural Domestic Violence Awareness game against Oklahoma. Prior to the start of the match, the game ball was presented to the officials by the executive director of the Willow Domestic Violence Center and a moment of silence was held for Gibbs and all domestic violence victims. Kansas went on to win the match by a score of 3-1.

Fans can purchase tickets to the match by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday, beginning at 12 p.m. CT.