⚽ Kansas Soccer Sets 2022 Spring Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Soccer program is set for a four-game exhibition schedule this spring, head coach Mark Francis announced on Thursday. This will be the first full spring exhibition season since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring slate will have two road competitions and two contests at Rock Chalk Park. The schedule will kick off on Saturday, March 5 at Missouri State at 2 p.m. CT. Then, the Jayhawks will make a day trip on Saturday, March 26 to Omaha for a 2 p.m. CT start.

The first home matchup will be on Saturday, April 9 against Air Force at 12 p.m. CT. The other match in Lawrence will be on Sunday, April 24 at 12 p.m. CT against Minnesota. Admission to Rock Chalk Park will be free for both games.

The Jayhawks will have eight newcomers entering the 2022 season.