⚽ Kansas Soccer Signs Tallman to 2021 Roster
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head soccer coach Mark Francis announced the addition of another student-athlete to the 2021 fall roster on Wednesday. Kennidy Tallman (Lake Worth, Florida) joins the current incoming class of Emma Beltz, Raena Childers, Maggie Gagne, Hayven Harrison and Olivia Winter to bring the newcomer total to six.
Kennidy Tallman
Defender | 5-7 | Freshman | Lake Worth, Fla. | Palm Beach Central HS
- Leading goal scorer for the PBC Broncos during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons
- Named to the Palm Beach County Third Team in 2019 and 2020 while being an honorable mention in 2018 and 2021
- Recognized as Female Athlete of the Year – Scholar Athlete Award in 2021
- Helped lead the Broncos to becoming Palm Beach County District Champions in 2021
- Named PBC’s Defensive Most Valuable Player while helping the team post multiple shutouts in 2021
- Member of the PBC flag football team and named to the All-State Defensive Third Team in 2021
"We are very excited to add a player of Kennidy’s quality to our squad for the fall of 2021. She can play at the center back or wide back spot. Kennidy is a tough 1v1 defender who is very composed on the ball and will fit in well with how we play and what we ask from our defenders in all phases of play."Mark Francis, Head Coach
Tallman will look to join the Jayhawks for the upcoming campaign. The 2021 Big 12 soccer schedule was released on June 21 and can be found here. The full KU schedule will be released at a later date. Season tickets are available for purchase now at KUAthletics.com.