⚽ Kansas Soccer's Big 12 Schedule Announced

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 announced the 2021 conference soccer schedule Monday. Conference matchups are slated to begin on Thursday, September 23 and conclude Thursday, October 28.

Kansas’ conference schedule consists of nine regular-season matches with KU hosting Kansas State, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas, while facing TCU, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech on the road.

The Jayhawks will open Big 12 play on the road against reigning Big 12 Champion, TCU, on Sept. 23 at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. KU continues road action on Sunday, Sept. 26 against the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. During the 2020 COVID-19 fall season, KU captured a 1-0 victory against OSU in Lawrence.

Kansas will open Big 12 play at Rock Chalk Park on Sept. 30 in The Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State. The Jayhawks and Wildcats squared off three-times during the 2020-21 season with KU capturing a 1-0 win in the conference match during the fall game before opening the spring slate with a 2-0 win in Manhattan. The final time the two teams met last season resulted in a 0-0 draw.

On Oct. 3, KU will travel to Ames, Iowa, for a single match. The Cyclones and Jayhawks tied both matches played in 2020-21 with a 0-0 draw in the fall-conference match and a 1-1 draw in the spring.

The Jayhawks will host two games the following week beginning with a Thursday, Oct. 7 matchup against Baylor, and a Sunday, Oct. 10 contest against West Virginia.

The next two weeks will play host to two road games as Kansas travels to Oklahoma on Oct. 14 and Texas Tech on Oct. 22.

Kansas will conclude the regular season playing host to Texas on Thursday, Oct. 28. The Jayhawks opened the 2020 fall slate against the Longhorns at Texas and captured a 1-0 victory.

The 2021 Big 12 Championship opens with quarterfinal round matches on Sunday, Oct. 31, while the semifinals are set for Thursday, Nov. 4. The Championship final takes place on Sunday, Nov. 7. This year’s Championship will be help at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

All dates are subject to change. The Jayhawks will announce their own non-conference schedule at a later date.

Kansas season tickets are available now and can be purchased through the Kansas ticket office or through KUAthletics.com.