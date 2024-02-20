🥎 Kansas Softball 2024 Single-Game Tickets On Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Single-game tickets for the 2024 Kansas softball season are now available to the public. To purchase single-game tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the ticketing page at KUAthletics.com.

Kansas will host 16 games at Arrocha Ballpark in 2024. There will be four Big 12 Conference series, including Baylor (March 15-17), Oklahoma (March 28-30), Texas (April 19-21) and BYU (May 2-4).

KU will host its home opener March 5 at 5 p.m. CT against Creighton, before hosting midweek contests against out of conference opponents in Wichita State (March 12), Missouri (March 20) and Kansas City (April 24).

A full list of promotions for the 2024 season can be found here.