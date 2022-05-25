🥎 Kansas Softball Advances to Semifinals of NISC Tournament

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Kansas Softball took down Virginia 4-2, eliminating them from the NISC Tournament on Wednesday morning at TC Colorado Field.

Kansas now holds a 20-35 record on the season and Virginia ends their year with a 28-26 overall record.

The Jayhawk defense got the momentum started in the top of the first after they turned a double play. Katie Brooks recorded her first of four strikeouts to send the game to the Jayhawks’ defensive half of the inning.

Shayna Espy led off the top of the first with a walk and Ashlyn Anderson followed with a double to put both runners in scoring position. Olivia Bruno hit another double for Kansas and both Espy and Anderson were able to come home. The Jayhawks took an early 2-0 lead.

Both teams were scoreless in the second and third innings. Kansas shut down Virginia, 1-2-3 in the top of the third and Katie Brooks added two more strikeouts.

In the top of the fourth, Virginia added two runs which tied up the game. Kansas brought in Savanna DesRochers to pitch.

Kansas answered in the bottom of the fourth. Shelby Gayre had an RBI single that brought in Angela Price and put the Jayhawks back on top 3-2. DesRochers and the Jayhawk defense held the Cavaliers scoreless in the fifth after another three up, three down inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Kansas was looking for some insurance runs. Sara Roszak stepped up to the plate and gave the team just that after she launched one over the fence for a solo home run. Kansas had a 4-2 lead.

The Cavaliers made some threats in the top of the seventh with a couple of base hits, but the Jayhawks brought in Kasey Hamilton to close out the game and she earned the save – her first of the season.

With the win, Kansas advances to the semifinals where they will face a familiar opponent, the Baylor Bears for a spot in the championship game. That game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on FloSoftball.