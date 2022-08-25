🥎 Kansas Softball Announces 2022 Fall Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team released its 2022 fall schedule on Thursday, which includes six home games at Arrocha Ballpark.
Kansas will open the fall season at home against Baker on Sept. 21 and Ottawa on Sept. 28. After the back-to-back home games, the Jayhawks will travel to Lincoln, Neb. to take on Nebraska in a doubleheader.
The Jayhawks will be back at home to take on Butler Community College on Oct. 6, followed by an intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 15. There will be a barbeque afterward for friends and family. The Jayhawks will then take on Connors State, before concluding the fall season with a doubleheader against Wichita State.
"I am excited about our fall schedule. It’s a great opportunity to get quality games in at home and to face a tough opponent like Nebraska on the road. With eight newcomers on the team, it will be a great chance to see them in action."Jennifer McFalls
This will be McFalls’ fifth season at the helm for the Jayhawks. Kansas is returning 15 student-athletes, as well as transfer Addison Purvis from Mississippi State. Among the top returners is All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team recipient Olivia Bruno. Last season, the Jayhawks ended on a high note, finishing third, with a record of 5-2, at the NISC postseason tournament in Fort Collins, Colo.
2022 Fall Schedule
- Wednesday, Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. – vs. Baker
- Wednesday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. – vs. Ottawa
- Sunday, Oct. 2, 12:00 p.m. – at Nebraska (DH)
- Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m. – vs. Butler CC
- Saturday, Oct. 15, 1:00 p.m. – Intrasquad Scrimmage
- Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:00 p.m. – vs. Connors State
- Friday, Oct. 21, 4:00 p.m. – vs Wichita State (DH