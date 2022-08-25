🥎 Kansas Softball Announces 2022 Fall Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team released its 2022 fall schedule on Thursday, which includes six home games at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas will open the fall season at home against Baker on Sept. 21 and Ottawa on Sept. 28. After the back-to-back home games, the Jayhawks will travel to Lincoln, Neb. to take on Nebraska in a doubleheader.

The Jayhawks will be back at home to take on Butler Community College on Oct. 6, followed by an intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 15. There will be a barbeque afterward for friends and family. The Jayhawks will then take on Connors State, before concluding the fall season with a doubleheader against Wichita State.