🥎 Kansas Softball Announces 2023 Big 12 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball program, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, announced the 2023 conference schedule today. The Jayhawks will play 18 conference games, with nine at Arrocha Ballpark and nine on the road.

All dates are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Home Opponents:

Oklahoma State (April 6-8)

Texas Tech (April 21-23)

Iowa State (May 5-7)

Road Opponents

Baylor (March 31-April 2)

Texas (April 14-16)

Oklahoma (April 28-30)

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship will be played at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma from May 11-13.

TICKETING

Information on season and single-game options will be made available at a later date. The full 2023 schedule will be released in the coming weeks.