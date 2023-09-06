🥎 Kansas Softball Announces 2023 Fall Ball Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls announced the 2023 softball fall ball schedule Wednesday, highlighted by five games and an intrasquad scrimmage at Arrocha Ballpark.

KU first faces off against Johnson County Community College Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. CT, before traveling to Wichita to take on the Shockers in a double header starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Wilkins Stadium. Last season, the Jayhawks split two games against Wichita State, defeating WSU 3-1 in the home contest.