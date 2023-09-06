🥎 Kansas Softball Announces 2023 Fall Ball Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls announced the 2023 softball fall ball schedule Wednesday, highlighted by five games and an intrasquad scrimmage at Arrocha Ballpark.
KU first faces off against Johnson County Community College Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. CT, before traveling to Wichita to take on the Shockers in a double header starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Wilkins Stadium. Last season, the Jayhawks split two games against Wichita State, defeating WSU 3-1 in the home contest.
"I'm excited to see us compete this fall. It's a great opportunity to see different lineups together, evaluate talent and see players in different roles."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
The remaining four games will be hosted at Arrocha Ballpark. Kansas will also play in an intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Kansas returns 11 notable players, including NFCA All-Region Third Team selection Lyric Moore and Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection Lizzy Ludwig.