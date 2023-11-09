🥎 Kansas Softball Announces 2024 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball Head Coach Jennifer McFalls announced the 2024 schedule on Thursday afternoon. The slate includes 54 games and 27 Big 12 Conference games along with 16 games at Arrocha Ballpark.

"I am excited about our 2024 schedule,” McFalls said. “We will face some tough opponents in our pre-conference tournaments that will help us prepare for Big 12 Conference play. I think our eight seniors are ready to lead this team to a great 2024 season."

Kansas Softball will open the new campaign with a road trip to Florida to compete in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, before a game with USF and The Spring Games, an annual softball event hosted in Leesburg.

The last tournament of pre-conference play will be hosted by Texas A&M in College Station from February 22-25.

Kansas will host Creighton in the home opener on March 5th. Other non-conference home games include matchups with Wichita State, Kansas City and Missouri in another edition of the Border Showdown.

The Big 12 Conference schedule will kick off on March 15 as the Jayhawks will play host to Baylor. Other home conference matchups include series with newcomer BYU, Texas, and three-time defending national champion Oklahoma. Kansas will faceoff against newcomers UCF and Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State on the road.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a 25-27 season, which included highlight wins at No. 8 Texas and No. 21 Baylor, culminating in the program’s first Big 12 Championship win since 2008 as Kansas defeated No. 8 Oklahoma State in the first round.

KU returns 19 student-athletes from the 2023 season, including eight seniors, most notably Lyric Moore. Moore was named the Big 12 Softball Player of the week on Feb. 14 and NFCA All-Region Third Team. Along with Moore, Kasey Hamilton enters the new season after starting and earning wins at No. 8 Texas and No. 21 Baylor.