🥎 Kansas Softball Announces Changes to Weekend Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team announces a few changes to the Rock Chalk Challenge schedule this weekend.

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Jayhawks will face off in a doubleheader against Tulsa Wednesday, March 15, at Arrocha Ballpark. The first game of the doubleheader is slated for a 2 p.m. CT start, with the second game starting approximately 30 minutes after the first.

Kansas will also face off against Nebraska and UMKC on Sunday, weather permitting. See below for the full schedule breakdown.

The contests scheduled for March 16-18 have been canceled.

TICKET INFORMATION

Fans can purchase tickets for tomorrow’s doubleheader here. Any ticket purchased for this weekend is eligible to be scanned in.

SCHEDULE

March 15

Kansas vs. Tulsa (2:00 p.m. CT)

Kansas vs. Tulsa (4:30 p.m. CT)

March 19

UMKC vs. Nebraska (11:00 a.m. CT)

Kansas vs. Nebraska (1:30 p.m. CT)

Kansas vs. UMKC (4:00 p.m. CT)