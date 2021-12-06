🥎 Kansas Softball Announces Signing of Jaeden Murphy

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball head coach Jennifer McFalls announced the addition Jaeden Murphy on Monday. Murphy, of Surprise, Arizona, will join the Jayhawks as a catcher as part of the 2022 signing class.

Murphy comes to KU out of Willow Canyon High School, where she helped the Wildcats to the #1 ranking in the 5A conference, en route to the school’s first state championship title in 2021.

Over her career, she recorded over 30 home runs while holding a .436 batting average in 2021.

Murphy adds to Kansas’ impressive 2022 signing class, consisting of Campbell Bagshaw, Hailey Cripe, Aynslee Linduff, Elizabeth Ludwig, Presley Limbaugh and Emma Tatum.

The Jayhawks will open their 2022 schedule with the Grand Canyon Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona on February 11. For a full 2022 Kansas softball schedule, click here.