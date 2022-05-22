🥎 Kansas Softball Falls to Central Arkansas, 5-4 in Extra Innings

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Kansas Softball fell to Central Arkansas, 5-4, in extra innings in game six of the NISC Postseason Tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado on Sunday.

Kansas is now 17-35 overall, while Central Arkansas moves to 36-20.

The Jayhawks got things started early in the top of the first inning as Shayna Espy led off with a single. Lyric Moore, Ashlyn Anderson and Olivia Bruno all followed with walks with Bruno’s walk bringing Espy home for a 1-0 Kansas advantage.

With the bases still loaded, Savanna DesRochers stepped up to the plate and hit a two-RBI single to bring in Moore and Anderson and give the Jayhawks an early 3-0 lead over the Bears.

Central Arkansas responded quickly in the bottom of the inning with a three-run homer to tie the game up at 3-3.

In the top of the second, Angela Price led off with a single. She advanced to second when Anderson was hit by the pitch. Bruno made contact and earned her second RBI of the day from a single that brought Price home.

The Jayhawks held the lead until the bottom of the seventh when the Bears were able to add one to tie the game up and send it into extra innings. Unable to score in the top of the eighth, the Jayhawks went into the bottom of the inning giving the Bears the opportunity to walk off.

Central Arkansas took advantage and added one in the bottom of the inning to take the lead 5-4 and win the game.

Kasey Hamilton was in the circle for the Jayhawks and worked to keep the Bears at bay. The lefty had a career day, throwing her best 10 strikeouts. Hamilton threw a complete game, her 11th of the year.

Kansas will play Stephen F. Austin on Monday at 9:30 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on FloSoftball.