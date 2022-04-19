🥎 Kansas Softball Heads to Wichita State for Midweek Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball (14-25, 2-10 Big 12) will head to Wichita to take on the Wichita State Shockers (24-13, 7-2 American Athletic) on Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. CT at Wilkins Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

This is the second meeting this year between the two teams. Earlier, the two teams met as part of the Jayhawk Invitational. Wichita State won the matchup 9-2.

Kansas leads the overall series between the two teams 72-21, including 30-10 in Wichita.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a weekend Big 12 matchup where they were swept by Oklahoma State.

Lyric Moore currently leads the Jayhawks with a .394 batting average and 43 hits. Her .394 average ranks 10th in the Big 12 Conference. Ashlyn Anderson is close behind with 41 hits and a .328 batting average. Anderson also leads the team with 10 home runs, which ranks tied for seventh in the Big 12. Anderson also has 13 doubles on the year, which is tied for the lead in the conference.

Freshman Olivia Bruno has nine home runs, two of which came this past weekend against Oklahoma State. In her debut season, Bruno is batting better than .300.

The Shockers are coming off of a three-game series against Houston where they swept and went 3-0.

Sydney McKinney is leading the Shockers in a number of categories. She has 63 hits and 45 runs so far this season. Lauren Lucas was just named the American Athletic Conference player of the week. She is currently hitting .394 and just this weekend went 7-for-12 at the plate.

Wednesday’s game will mark the final midweek game of the season for the Jayhawks, who will host North Texas this upcoming weekend for a three-game set at Arrocha Ballpark. Kansas will then host No. 1 Oklahoma for three games, before traveling to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State in the final series of the year.

The Big 12 Tournament then starts May 12 in Oklahoma City.