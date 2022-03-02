🥎 Kansas Softball Heads West for Judi Garman Classic

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Kansas Softball team will hit the road again this week to participate in the Judy Garman Classic, opening play Thursday against host Cal State Fullerton and concluding on Saturday against Utah. The Jayhawks will also play Loyola-Marymount, Arizona State and UCLA.

The Jayhawks are one of 12 teams competing in the tournament and will play a total of five games against five different teams in three days.

Following the tournament opener against the Titans, the Jayhawks will face Loyola Marymount immediately after the opener at 8 p.m., CT.

On Friday, Kansas gets its start early with first pitch against Arizona State set for 9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will also play No. 6 UCLA later on Friday at 2:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. CT.

The Jayhawks will wrap up their play on Saturday as they take on the Utah Utes at 10 a.m. PT/12 p.m. CT.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a three-game series against Nebraska where they went 1-2. Savanna DesRochers currently leads the team with a .478 average. In Sunday’s game against Nebraska, DesRochers went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a home run.

Up Next

The Jayhawks return home and stay put. They will host the Jayhawk Invitational from Thursday, March 10-Sunday March 13. They will play Missouri State, Wichita State, SEMO and Iowa.