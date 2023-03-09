🥎 Kansas Softball Hosts the Jayhawk Invitational for its 2023 Home Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball will play host to the 2023 Jayhawk Invitational on March 10-12 at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas, which will serve as Kansas’ home opener.

The Jayhawks welcome Central Arkansas (14-5), South Dakota State (12-8) and No. 12 Stanford (19-2) for the Jayhawk Invitational. Kansas will play #12 Stanford on Friday at 3 p.m., Central Arkansas on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m., followed by South Dakota State on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Last week, the Jayhawks traveled to Tampa, Florida and competed in the Bulls Invitational, where the team went 2-3 with wins over Northern Illinois (5-0) and Rhode Island (6-1).

Junior pitcher Kasey Hamilton pitched 15 innings at the Bulls Invitational, allowing only four earned runs and 19 hits, striking out eight batters and finishing with an ERA of 1.87.

Senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson led the team in hitting last week, getting five hits and garnering a batting average of .417 with two RBI’s.

