🥎 Kansas Softball Inks Six on National Signing Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball head coach Jennifer McFalls announced the addition of six of the newest Jayhawks, as Campbell Bagshaw (Topeka, Kan.), Hailey Cripe (Royal Center, Ind.), Presley Limbaugh (Cooper, Texas), Aynslee Linduff (Oklahoma City, Okla.), Elizabeth Ludwig (Smithton, Ill.) and Emma Tatum (Huntington, Texas) signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
The six newest Jayhawks represent five different states, with two coming from Texas and one from Kansas, Indiana, Oklahoma and Illinois.
Campbell Bagshaw, Hailey Cripe and Emma Tatum all come to KU as middle infielders, while Presley Limbaugh joins as an outfielder. Elizabeth Ludwig is the sole pitcher to join with the signing class of 2022.
Get to know the newest Jayhawks:
Campbell Bagshaw
Position: Middle Infield
Hometown: Topeka, KS
High School: Washburn Rural High School
Hailey Cripe
Position: Middle Infield
Hometown: Royal Center, IN
Presley Limbaugh
Position: Outfield
Hometown: Cooper, TX
High School: Cooper High School
Aynslee Linduff
Position: Outfield
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
High School: Westmoore High School
Elizabeth Ludwig
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Smithton IL
High School: Freeburg Community High School
Emma Tatum
Position: Middle Infield
Hometown: Huntington, TX
High School: Huntington High School