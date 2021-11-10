🥎 Kansas Softball Inks Six on National Signing Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball head coach Jennifer McFalls announced the addition of six of the newest Jayhawks, as Campbell Bagshaw (Topeka, Kan.), Hailey Cripe (Royal Center, Ind.), Presley Limbaugh (Cooper, Texas), Aynslee Linduff (Oklahoma City, Okla.), Elizabeth Ludwig (Smithton, Ill.) and Emma Tatum (Huntington, Texas) signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

The six newest Jayhawks represent five different states, with two coming from Texas and one from Kansas, Indiana, Oklahoma and Illinois.

Campbell Bagshaw, Hailey Cripe and Emma Tatum all come to KU as middle infielders, while Presley Limbaugh joins as an outfielder. Elizabeth Ludwig is the sole pitcher to join with the signing class of 2022.

Get to know the newest Jayhawks:

Campbell Bagshaw

Position: Middle Infield

Hometown: Topeka, KS

High School: Washburn Rural High School

Hailey Cripe

Position: Middle Infield

Hometown: Royal Center, IN

Presley Limbaugh

Position: Outfield

Hometown: Cooper, TX

High School: Cooper High School

Aynslee Linduff

Position: Outfield

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

High School: Westmoore High School

Elizabeth Ludwig

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Smithton IL

High School: Freeburg Community High School

Emma Tatum

Position: Middle Infield

Hometown: Huntington, TX

High School: Huntington High School