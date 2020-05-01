📚 Kansas Softball Lands Nine on Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Softball Teams on Friday with nine Jayhawks earning spots on the two teams.

Seniors Sam Dellinger (psychology), Becki Monaghan (business, marketing), Madison Sykes (business, management and leadership), Mandy Roberts (masters of accounting), junior Tarin Travieso (exercise science), redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre (exercise science) and sophomores Macy Omli (pre-business) and Morgyn Wynne (journalism, strategic communications) were all named to the first team.

Monaghan’s and Sykes’ selections to the first team marked their third-consecutive seasons being named a first-team member. Meanwhile, Dellinger and Roberts made the first team for their second straight season. Travieso was one of just three softball athletes to post a 4.00 GPA joining Josie Bower of Baylor and Chelsea Alexander of Oklahoma State.

Senior Shelby Hughston (liberal arts and sciences) earned second-team honors.

The Big 12 selected 68 student-athletes to the teams with 56 first team-members and 12 on the second team.