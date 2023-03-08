🥎 Kansas Softball Makes Changes to its Schedule This Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team announced Wednesday schedule changes for the Jayhawk Invitational this weekend at Arrocha Ballpark, the season’s home opener.

The Jayhawks have added South Dakota State to the tournament field, which also features Central Arkansas and No. 12 Stanford. The new weekend schedule is below.

Kansas is 12-8 this season, while Stanford is 19-2, Central Arkansas is 14-5 and South Dakota State is 12-8.

Season tickets and single-game tickets are still available for the season. They can be purchased here.

JAYHAWK INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE

March 10

South Dakota State vs. Central Arkansas (10:00 a.m. CT)

South Dakota State vs. Stanford (12:20 p.m. CT)

Kansas vs. Stanford (3:00 p.m. CT)

Kansas vs. Central Arkansas (5:30 p.m. CT)

March 11

Stanford vs. South Dakota State (10:00 a.m. CT)

Stanford vs. Central Arkansas (12:30 p.m. CT)

Kansas vs. Central Arkansas (3:00 p.m. CT)

Kansas vs. South Dakota State (5:30 p.m. CT)

March 12

Kansas Vs. South Dakota State (1:00 p.m. CT)