🥎 Kansas Softball Season Tickets On Sale Now

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the 2022 Kansas softball season one month away, season tickets are now available to the public.

Softball general admission season tickets are $80 for the entire 2022 slate, which includes 24 home games at Arrocha Ballpark, including Big 12 series against Texas (March 25-27), Baylor (April 8-10) and Oklahoma (April 29-May 1).

The home opener will be on March 10 versus Missouri State at 5 p.m. CT. Midweek games against Missouri (March 30) and Kansas City (April 12) also highlight the home schedule.

2022 single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. To purchase season tickets, contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or by visiting the ticketing page here.